As of this advisory, there are 2,807 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE OSDH INTERACTIVE COVID-19 PAGE.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY COUNTY.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DATA BY CITY.
There are 21 additional deaths; five occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 14-April 19.
Four in Delaware County; a male and female in the 50-64 age group and two males in the age group of 65 and older.
Four in Washington County, a two females and two males in the 65 and older age group.
Four in Wagoner County, a female in the 50-64 age group, and two males and a female in the 65 and older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, a female and male in the 50-64 age group and a male in the age group of 65 and older.
Two in Kay County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.
One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Greer County, a female in the age group of 65 and older.
One in Bryan County, a male in 50-64 age group.
One in Comanche County, a male in the age group of 65 and older.
There are 164 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is supporting operations at county health departments and long term care facilities by distributing testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A list of testing sites in the state can be found here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 2,807
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 41,537
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 44,489
**Currently Hospitalized
346
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 588
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 5
Total Cumulative Deaths 164
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-21 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.