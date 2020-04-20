As of this advisory, there are 2,680 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Pittsburg County has 18 confirmed positive cases, one death, and nine recovered, as of the April 20 report.
There are three additional deaths; one occurred in the past 24 hours and the other two died between April 12-April 16.
Two in Cleveland County, both males in the 65 and older age group.
One in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 143 total deaths in the state.
Note: The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is partnering with the Choctaw Nation to open a drive-thru testing site beginning today in McAlester. A list of other testing sites in the state can be found here.
Two additional COVID-19 testing sites are open in Tulsa today, April 20, thanks to partnerships between the OSDH, Oklahoma State University (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma (OU). Information for the OSU-Tulsa site can be found here. Information about the OU-Tulsa site is available here.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 2,680
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of April 17) 32,966
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 17) 35,561
**Currently Hospitalized
(As of April 17)
307
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 561
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 143
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-20 at 7:00 a.m.
