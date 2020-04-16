April 16 graph

 OSDH

As of this advisory, there are 2,357 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are eight additional deaths; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 9-April 14.

Three in Cleveland County, two males and a female in the 65 and older age group.

Two in Delaware County, both males in the 65 and older age group.

One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Muskogee County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 131 total deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), in partnership with Google and Looker, will release the COVID Symptom Tracker and accompanying dashboard that provides additional transparency on community spread in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 2,357

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 28,542

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 30,795

Currently Hospitalized 236

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 528

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3

Total Cumulative Deaths 131

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-16 at 7:00 a.m.

COVID-19 Cases by County

 
CountyCasesDeaths
Adair293
Alfalfa10
Atoka10
Beaver10
Beckham20
Bryan50
Caddo482
Canadian653
Carter10
Cherokee221
Choctaw30
Cleveland30121
Comanche570
Cotton50
Craig70
Creek583
Custer70
Delaware742
Dewey20
Garfield91
Garvin100
Grady161
Grant20
Greer504
Jackson60
Jefferson10
Johnston20
Kay464
Kingfisher60
Kiowa20
Latimer41
Le Flore50
Lincoln110
Logan80
Love20
Major21
Marshall10
Mayes193
McClain200
McCurtain70
Murray20
Muskogee253
Noble60
Nowata110
Okfuskee10
Oklahoma49722
Okmulgee140
Osage618
Ottawa240
Pawnee282
Payne340
Pittsburg141
Pontotoc101
Pottawatomie323
Rogers302
Seminole71
Sequoyah102
Stephens151
Texas91
Tillman10
Tulsa37621
Wagoner1077
Washington1246
Woodward10
Total2,357131

