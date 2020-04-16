As of this advisory, there are 2,357 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are eight additional deaths; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 9-April 14.
Three in Cleveland County, two males and a female in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Delaware County, both males in the 65 and older age group.
One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Muskogee County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 131 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), in partnership with Google and Looker, will release the COVID Symptom Tracker and accompanying dashboard that provides additional transparency on community spread in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 2,357
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 28,542
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 30,795
Currently Hospitalized 236
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 528
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3
Total Cumulative Deaths 131
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-16 at 7:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|29
|3
|Alfalfa
|1
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|2
|0
|Bryan
|5
|0
|Caddo
|48
|2
|Canadian
|65
|3
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|22
|1
|Choctaw
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|301
|21
|Comanche
|57
|0
|Cotton
|5
|0
|Craig
|7
|0
|Creek
|58
|3
|Custer
|7
|0
|Delaware
|74
|2
|Dewey
|2
|0
|Garfield
|9
|1
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|16
|1
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|50
|4
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Johnston
|2
|0
|Kay
|46
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|0
|Kiowa
|2
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|11
|0
|Logan
|8
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|19
|3
|McClain
|20
|0
|McCurtain
|7
|0
|Murray
|2
|0
|Muskogee
|25
|3
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|11
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|497
|22
|Okmulgee
|14
|0
|Osage
|61
|8
|Ottawa
|24
|0
|Pawnee
|28
|2
|Payne
|34
|0
|Pittsburg
|14
|1
|Pontotoc
|10
|1
|Pottawatomie
|32
|3
|Rogers
|30
|2
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|10
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|376
|21
|Wagoner
|107
|7
|Washington
|124
|6
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|2,357
|131
