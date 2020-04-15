April 15 graph

 OSDH

As of this advisory, there are 2,263 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 15 additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 3-April 13.

Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 and older age group.

Two in Tulsa County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.

Two in Washington County, a female in the 18-35 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.

Two in Wagoner County, both males in the 65 and older age group.

One in Adair County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Texas County, a male in the 18-35 age group.

One in Rogers County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Grady County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 123 total deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is pleased to partner with the Chickasaw Nation who has opened drive-thru testing sites at their clinic locations in Purcell, Ada and Ardmore. Testing is available to the public. This partnership helps capture the data of those tested while working jointly to to educate the public. Find the listing of testing sites here.

A valid photo is required and minors must be accompanied by an adult. A medical referral is preferred but not required.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 2,263

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 26,956

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 29,098

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 510

Deaths 123

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-15 at 7:00 a.m.

COVID-19 Cases by County

 
CountyCasesDeaths
Adair293
Alfalfa10
Atoka10
Beaver10
Beckham20
Bryan50
Caddo351
Canadian633
Carter10
Cherokee211
Choctaw30
Cleveland29418
Comanche520
Cotton50
Craig80
Creek573
Custer70
Delaware720
Dewey20
Garfield71
Garvin100
Grady141
Grant20
Greer504
Jackson60
Jefferson10
Johnston20
Kay454
Kingfisher60
Kiowa20
Latimer41
Le Flore40
Lincoln100
Logan70
Love20
Major21
Marshall10
Mayes163
McClain190
McCurtain70
Murray10
Muskogee262
Noble60
Nowata110
Okfuskee10
Oklahoma48322
Okmulgee140
Osage618
Ottawa220
Pawnee272
Payne290
Pittsburg131
Pontotoc101
Pottawatomie283
Rogers302
Seminole71
Sequoyah102
Stephens151
Texas91
Tillman10
Tulsa36221
Wagoner1027
Washington1185
Woodward10
Total2,263123

