As of this advisory, there are 2,263 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 15 additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 3-April 13.
Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Washington County, a female in the 18-35 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.
Two in Wagoner County, both males in the 65 and older age group.
One in Adair County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Texas County, a male in the 18-35 age group.
One in Rogers County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Grady County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 123 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is pleased to partner with the Chickasaw Nation who has opened drive-thru testing sites at their clinic locations in Purcell, Ada and Ardmore. Testing is available to the public. This partnership helps capture the data of those tested while working jointly to to educate the public. Find the listing of testing sites here.
A valid photo is required and minors must be accompanied by an adult. A medical referral is preferred but not required.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 2,263
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 26,956
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 29,098
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 510
Deaths 123
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-15 at 7:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|29
|3
|Alfalfa
|1
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|2
|0
|Bryan
|5
|0
|Caddo
|35
|1
|Canadian
|63
|3
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|21
|1
|Choctaw
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|294
|18
|Comanche
|52
|0
|Cotton
|5
|0
|Craig
|8
|0
|Creek
|57
|3
|Custer
|7
|0
|Delaware
|72
|0
|Dewey
|2
|0
|Garfield
|7
|1
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|14
|1
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|50
|4
|Jackson
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Johnston
|2
|0
|Kay
|45
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|0
|Kiowa
|2
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|16
|3
|McClain
|19
|0
|McCurtain
|7
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|26
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|11
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|483
|22
|Okmulgee
|14
|0
|Osage
|61
|8
|Ottawa
|22
|0
|Pawnee
|27
|2
|Payne
|29
|0
|Pittsburg
|13
|1
|Pontotoc
|10
|1
|Pottawatomie
|28
|3
|Rogers
|30
|2
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|10
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|9
|1
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|362
|21
|Wagoner
|102
|7
|Washington
|118
|5
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|2,263
|123
