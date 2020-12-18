The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 349 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Dec. 18. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 251,760
217,534 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 32,065
Total statewide deaths: 2,161
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 2,451
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 2,079*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 23
Active Pittsburg County cases: 349 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 1 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 12/18; 12 at long-term care facilities as of 12/10)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
Oklahoma Immunization Summary
Doses administered: 2,253
Doses received: 33,150
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 251,760 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,201 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 17 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Craig County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Tulsa County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,161 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 251,760
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,192,087
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,447,260
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,594
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 139
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 14,970
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,161
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-12-18 at 7:00 a.m.
