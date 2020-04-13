As of this advisory, there are 2,069 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are three additional deaths:
Two in Canadian County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Kay County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 99 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is ramping up efforts to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities.
OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.
The number of total cumulative negative specimens and the total cumulative number of specimens to date reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the Governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 2,069
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10) 20,790
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10) 22,511
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 457
Deaths 99
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-13 at 7:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|27
|2
|Alfalfa
|1
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|4
|0
|Caddo
|9
|0
|Canadian
|57
|3
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|20
|1
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|267
|17
|Comanche
|51
|0
|Cotton
|5
|0
|Craig
|7
|0
|Creek
|56
|3
|Custer
|6
|0
|Delaware
|63
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|7
|1
|Garvin
|11
|0
|Grady
|11
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|50
|4
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Kay
|45
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|0
|Kiowa
|2
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|15
|2
|McClain
|19
|0
|McCurtain
|6
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|22
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|10
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|455
|19
|Okmulgee
|14
|0
|Osage
|56
|7
|Ottawa
|23
|0
|Pawnee
|27
|2
|Payne
|29
|0
|Pittsburg
|10
|0
|Pontotoc
|10
|0
|Pottawatomie
|26
|3
|Rogers
|25
|0
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|11
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|5
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|337
|18
|Wagoner
|73
|4
|Washington
|114
|2
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|2,069
|99
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.