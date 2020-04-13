OSDH Graph

As of this advisory, there are 2,069 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are three additional deaths:

Two in Canadian County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Kay County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 99 total deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is ramping up efforts to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities.

OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.

The number of total cumulative negative specimens and the total cumulative number of specimens to date reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the Governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Cases 2,069

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10) 20,790

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10) 22,511

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 457

Deaths 99

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-13 at 7:00 a.m.

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair272
Alfalfa10
Atoka10
Beaver10
Beckham10
Bryan40
Caddo90
Canadian573
Carter10
Cherokee201
Choctaw20
Cleveland26717
Comanche510
Cotton50
Craig70
Creek563
Custer60
Delaware630
Dewey10
Garfield71
Garvin110
Grady110
Grant20
Greer504
Jackson70
Jefferson10
Kay454
Kingfisher60
Kiowa20
Latimer41
Le Flore30
Lincoln100
Logan70
Love20
Major10
Marshall10
Mayes152
McClain190
McCurtain60
Murray10
Muskogee222
Noble60
Nowata100
Okfuskee10
Oklahoma45519
Okmulgee140
Osage567
Ottawa230
Pawnee272
Payne290
Pittsburg100
Pontotoc100
Pottawatomie263
Rogers250
Seminole71
Sequoyah112
Stephens151
Texas50
Tillman10
Tulsa33718
Wagoner734
Washington1142
Woodward10
Total2,06999

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.

