The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Pittsburg County's 19th COVID-19 related death Sept. 10. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 66,700
56,531 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 9,293
Total statewide deaths: 876
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 675
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 559*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 19
Active Pittsburg County cases: 97
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 66,700 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 13 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Creek County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Garfield County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 876 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 66,700
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 895,010
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 973,714
**Currently Hospitalized 513
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 5,318
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 876
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-09-10 at 7:00 a.m.
