The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 196 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Nov. 11. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 142,334
119,144 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 21,720
Total statewide deaths: 1,470
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 1,478
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,261*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 21
Active Pittsburg County cases: 196
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
The state of Oklahoma reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths.
A situation update containing the age and locations of deaths, along with testing numbers, was not available Wednesday due to the state holiday.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-11-11 at 7:00 a.m.
