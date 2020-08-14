This week, there are 4 additional counties in the “orange” risk zone. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
Commissioner Frye issued a Public Health Advisory yesterday with the support of Governor Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.
Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
"While we are encouraged to see our case numbers continue to trend down and our hospitalization numbers on the decline, I want to caution that now is not the time to ease up on our efforts, rather to lean in and continue to be aggressive in steps we are taking to slow the spread," said Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, M.D. in a press conference yesterday alongside Governor Kevin Stitt.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 46,897 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 6 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 644 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 46,897
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 696,345
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 751,437
**Currently Hospitalized 567
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 3,953
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 644
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-08-14 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.