The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 186 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Dec. 2. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 202,341
170,905 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 29,624
Total statewide deaths: 1,812
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 1,946
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,739*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 21
Active Pittsburg County cases: 186 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, one at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 12/2; seven at long-term care facilities as of 11/19)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 202,341 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 54 additional deaths identified to report.
Four in Bryan County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Canadian County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 older age group.
One in Cotton County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Hughes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Marshall County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Fifteen in Oklahoma County, eight females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, six males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Ottawa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tillman County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Nine in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Wagoner County, one male in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Of the 54 deaths reported today:
The deaths occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30, 2020
37 occurred since Nov. 26
47 decedents were aged 65+
6 decedents were 50-64 years of age
1 decedent was 18-35 years of age
There are 1,812 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 202,341
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,940,738
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,151,411
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,545
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 128
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 12,578
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,812
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-12-2 at 7:00 a.m.
