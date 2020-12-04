The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 185 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Dec. 4. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 208,875
177,564 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 29,451
Total statewide deaths: 1,860
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 1,988
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,782*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 21
Active Pittsburg County cases: 185 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, one at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 12/4; seven at long-term care facilities as of 11/19)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
The sharp increase in new cases reported today (4,827) is largely attributable to an issue with the PHIDDO reporting system, which resulted in a number of cases being backlogged until today. After further review, the case level should have been reported as roughly 3,000 cases per day on 12/2, 12/3 and 12/4.
Of the 4,827 cases reported today:
98% had a specimen collection date of 11/19 or more recent
86% were collected this week
11% were collected last week
2.6% were collected prior to 11/22
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Risk Level System is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 208,875 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 24 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Kiowa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in LeFlore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Mayes County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Rogers County, two females in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 1,860 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 208,875
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,982,769
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,199,782
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,501
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 107
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 12,949
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,860
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-12-04 at 7:00 a.m.
