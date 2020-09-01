The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the 16th COVID-19 related death in Pittsburg County Sept. 1. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 59,399
49,989 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 8,601
Total statewide deaths: 809
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 592
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 496*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 16
Active Pittsburg County cases: 80
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 59,399 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 9 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Adair County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Dewey County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one female and one male in 65 or older age group.
There are 809 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases
59,399
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 827,513
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 898,288
**Currently Hospitalized 535
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,903
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 809
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-09-01 at 7:00 a.m.
