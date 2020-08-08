OSDH 8/8/20

OSDH graph valid 8/8/20

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 165 active positive cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Saturday. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.

Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 43,080

35,745 assumed recoveries statewide*

Total active cases statewide: 6,732

Total statewide deaths: 603

Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 339

Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 171*

*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.

Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3

Active Pittsburg County cases: 165 (+23 since 8/7/20)

Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange

This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.

Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.

VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE

VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE

Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-08-08 at 7:00 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you