The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 165 active positive cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Saturday. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 43,080
35,745 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 6,732
Total statewide deaths: 603
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 339
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 171*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
Active Pittsburg County cases: 165 (+23 since 8/7/20)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-08-08 at 7:00 a.m.
