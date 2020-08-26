The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Wednesday the 15th COVID-19 related death in Pittsburg County. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 54,838
46,414 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 7,661
Total statewide deaths: 763
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 548
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 423*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 15
Active Pittsburg County cases: 110
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 54,838 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 19 additional deaths identified to report. Three deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one male in the 36 - 49 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older group.
One in Pittsburg County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Rogers County, one female and six males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in 65 or older age group.
There are 763 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 54,838
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 782,546
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 847,060
**Currently Hospitalized 533
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,609
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3
Total Cumulative Deaths 763
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-08-26 at 7:00 a.m.
