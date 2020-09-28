The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 131 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Sept. 28 with the majority continuing to be attributed to an outbreak at a local prison. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 85,194
70,808 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 13,379
Total statewide deaths: 1,007
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 963
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 813*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 19
Active Pittsburg County cases: 131 (70 at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center as of 9/25; six at long-term care facilities as of Sept. 25)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 85,194 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There is one additional death identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Muskogee Oklahoma County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
There are 1,007 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 85,194
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of Sept 25) 1,075,475
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of Sept 25) 1,172,554
**Currently Hospitalized (As of Sept 25) 579
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 6,273
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,007
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-09-28 at 7:00 a.m.
