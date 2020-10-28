The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 156 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Oct. 28. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 119,152
102,792 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 15,074
Total statewide deaths: 1,286
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 1,267
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 1,091*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 20
Active Pittsburg County cases: 156 (13 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, zero at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 10/28; one at long-term care facilities as of 10/26)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 119,152 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 13 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
Three in Cleveland County, three males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Le Flore County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, three males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,286 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 119,152
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,456,714
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,590,622
**Currently Hospitalized 885
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 8,609
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,286
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-10-28 at 7:00 a.m.
