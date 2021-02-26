The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 122 active COVID-19 cases Feb. 26. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 423,023
405,367 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 13,336
Total statewide deaths: 4,320
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 4,402
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 4,245*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 35
Active Pittsburg County cases: 122 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, two isolated and one quarantined at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 2/1; 7 at long-term care facilities as of 2/25)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Yellow
This Low (Yellow) risk phase means COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community at an increased level, and the risk of infection is elevated. Viral testing and containment measures are able to identify most cases from a known source.
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, 48 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and 29 are in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 423,023 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
811 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported. Two of the newly reported deaths occurred since 1/1/2021.
There are 18 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Atoka County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Carter County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One on Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,320 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 423,023
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,077,988
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,474,706
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 526
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 45
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,879
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,320
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-02-26 at 7:00 a.m.
