The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 15,645 confirmed cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 statewide Saturday.
11,965 have recovered statewide*
Total cases in Pittsburg County: 64
Total recovered in Pittsburg County: 49*
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 3
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
There are 398 total deaths in the state.
The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
