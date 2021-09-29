The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 116 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County and five new deaths on Sept. 29 in the weekly county update. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total active cases statewide: 11,959
Total OSDH statewide deaths: 8,949 CDC/NCHS: 10,208
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 6,417 up from 6,323 on 9/22/21
Total assumed recoveries* in Pittsburg County: 6,206 up from 6,050 on 9/22/21
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 95 up from 90 on 9/22/21
Active Pittsburg County cases: 116 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 9/29; 0 at long-term care facilities as of 9/18)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
This week, 75 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 2 in the "yellow" for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic
As of this advisory, there are 611,885 (1,500 new today) cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
1,584 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 10,208
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
In today's Situation Update, we are including a link to two hospital capacity reports, one outlining the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult ICU beds by region, and the other the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult Inpatient Beds by region. We want to emphasize this is a point in time count reported by hospitals to HHS. Hospital capacity numbers change on an hourly basis depending upon admissions and discharges. This data is self-reported by hospitals. Data are subject to change as facilities enter and/or update their responses. This document will be updated on our website daily Monday-Friday to align with the release of the Situation Update.
COVID-19 OKLAHOMA TEST RESULTS
COVID Cases 611,885
New Cases 1,500
New Cases 7 Day Average 1,584
Active Cases 11,959
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NHS) 10,208
ACUTE CARE OSDH LICENSED FACILITIES/LOCATION* RECENT 3 DAY AVERAGE HOSPITALIZATIONS
CASES (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 36 (11)
Region 2 (NE) 75 (28)
Region 3 (SW) 146 (41)
Region 4 (EC) 63 (19)
Region 5 (SE) 36 (10)
Region 6 (Central) 75 (28)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 274 (83)
Region 8 (OKC) 257 (71)
Total 962* (291)
OTHER TYPES OF FACILITIES
Focus Facilities 46 (21)
Rehabilitation Facilities 8 (0)
Tribal Facilities 29 (11)
Other Facilities Total 83 (32)
*Includes 24 pediatric hospitalizations.
**The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-09-29 at 7:00 a.m.
