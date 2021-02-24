The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 102 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County Feb. 24. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 421,010
403,159 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 13,587
Total statewide deaths: 4,264
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 4,372
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 4,237*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 33
Active Pittsburg County cases: 102 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, 0 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 2/1; 10 at long-term care facilities as of 1/28)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 421,010 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
736 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 37 additional deaths identified to report. 29 of the newly reported deaths occurred since 1/1/2021.
One in Atoka County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Bryan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Carter County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Cleveland County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Garfield County, three females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 18-35 age group.
Two in Jefferson County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Major County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group, six males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Tulsa County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washita County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,264 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 421,010
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,024,431
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,418,737
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 591
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 56
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,768
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,264
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-02-24 at 7:00 a.m.
