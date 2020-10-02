The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 102 active cases of COVID-19 in Pittsburg County Oct. 2. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 89,559
75,753 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 12,762
Total statewide deaths: 1,044
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 986
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 864*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 20
Active Pittsburg County cases: 102 (44 and one transfered at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center as of 10/1; two at long-term care facilities as of 10/1)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
This week, six counties moved from the "orange" risk phase to "yellow" and nine new counties moved to "orange". OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
Due to improvements in testing availability and reporting of lab results, OSDH is now calculating the alert system by date the result was reported (rather than date of symptom onset, as previously done). This improves transparency, as the calculations can be performed with publicly available data.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 89,559 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 9 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
Two in Cleveland County, one male in the 18 - 35 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,044 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 89,559
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,140,601
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,244,650
**Currently Hospitalized 623
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 6,569
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,044
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-10-01 at 7:00 a.m.
