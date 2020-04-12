OSDH Graph

 OSDH

As of this advisory, there are 1,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, 96 total deaths 

There are an additional two deaths:

Two in Tulsa County, both males in the 50-64 age group.

There are 96 total deaths in the state.

The number of total cumulative negative specimens and the total cumulative number of specimens to date reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated this week. All other numbers listed in this report are current.

Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 1,970

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10) 20,790

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10) 22,511

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 453

Deaths 96

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-12 at 7:00 a.m.

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair272
Atoka10
Beaver10
Beckham10
Bryan30
Caddo90
Canadian561
Carter10
Cherokee181
Choctaw20
Cleveland26417
Comanche490
Cotton40
Craig70
Creek553
Custer50
Delaware500
Dewey10
Garfield61
Garvin100
Grady110
Grant20
Greer494
Jackson70
Jefferson10
Kay433
Kingfisher50
Kiowa10
Latimer41
Le Flore30
Lincoln110
Logan70
Love20
Major10
Marshall10
Mayes142
McClain180
McCurtain30
Murray10
Muskogee212
Noble60
Nowata100
Okfuskee10
Oklahoma43519
Okmulgee130
Osage507
Ottawa180
Pawnee262
Payne280
Pittsburg80
Pontotoc90
Pottawatomie263
Rogers250
Seminole71
Sequoyah92
Stephens141
Texas30
Tillman10
Tulsa33218
Wagoner694
Washington1042
Woodward10
Total1,97096

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of

infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting

the counties that contain a positive case.

 

