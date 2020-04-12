As of this advisory, there are 1,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, 96 total deaths
There are an additional two deaths:
Two in Tulsa County, both males in the 50-64 age group.
There are 96 total deaths in the state.
The number of total cumulative negative specimens and the total cumulative number of specimens to date reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated this week. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,970
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10) 20,790
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10) 22,511
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 453
Deaths 96
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-12 at 7:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|27
|2
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|3
|0
|Caddo
|9
|0
|Canadian
|56
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|18
|1
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|264
|17
|Comanche
|49
|0
|Cotton
|4
|0
|Craig
|7
|0
|Creek
|55
|3
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|50
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|6
|1
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|11
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|49
|4
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Kay
|43
|3
|Kingfisher
|5
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|11
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|14
|2
|McClain
|18
|0
|McCurtain
|3
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|21
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|10
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|435
|19
|Okmulgee
|13
|0
|Osage
|50
|7
|Ottawa
|18
|0
|Pawnee
|26
|2
|Payne
|28
|0
|Pittsburg
|8
|0
|Pontotoc
|9
|0
|Pottawatomie
|26
|3
|Rogers
|25
|0
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|9
|2
|Stephens
|14
|1
|Texas
|3
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|332
|18
|Wagoner
|69
|4
|Washington
|104
|2
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|1,970
|96
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.
