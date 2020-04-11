OSDH graph

As of this advisory, there are 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are an additional six deaths: Three in Cleveland County, two females and a male in the 65 and older age group.

Two in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group .

There are 94 total deaths in the state.

Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21. A copy of the forecasting, which includes charts and an explanation of modeling methodology, can be found here,

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 1,868

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 20,790

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 22,511

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 446

Deaths 94

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-11 at 7:00 a.m.

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCasesDeaths
Adair272
Atoka10
Beaver10
Beckham10
Bryan30
Caddo90
Canadian561
Carter10
Cherokee181
Choctaw20
Cleveland24717
Comanche490
Cotton40
Craig60
Creek543
Custer50
Delaware240
Dewey10
Garfield61
Garvin100
Grady110
Grant20
Greer484
Jackson70
Jefferson10
Kay423
Kingfisher50
Kiowa10
Latimer41
Le Flore30
Lincoln110
Logan70
Love20
Major10
Marshall10
Mayes132
McClain180
McCurtain20
Murray10
Muskogee212
Noble60
Nowata100
Okfuskee10
Oklahoma42519
Okmulgee130
Osage457
Ottawa160
Pawnee262
Payne280
Pittsburg80
Pontotoc90
Pottawatomie253
Rogers240
Seminole61
Sequoyah92
Stephens131
Texas30
Tillman10
Tulsa32316
Wagoner674
Washington832
Woodward10
Total1,86894

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of

infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting

the counties that contain a positive case.

