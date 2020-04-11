As of this advisory, there are 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional six deaths: Three in Cleveland County, two females and a male in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group .
There are 94 total deaths in the state.
Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21. A copy of the forecasting, which includes charts and an explanation of modeling methodology, can be found here,
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,868
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 20,790
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 22,511
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 446
Deaths 94
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-11 at 7:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|27
|2
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|3
|0
|Caddo
|9
|0
|Canadian
|56
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|18
|1
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|247
|17
|Comanche
|49
|0
|Cotton
|4
|0
|Craig
|6
|0
|Creek
|54
|3
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|24
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|6
|1
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|11
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|48
|4
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Kay
|42
|3
|Kingfisher
|5
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|11
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|13
|2
|McClain
|18
|0
|McCurtain
|2
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|21
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|10
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|425
|19
|Okmulgee
|13
|0
|Osage
|45
|7
|Ottawa
|16
|0
|Pawnee
|26
|2
|Payne
|28
|0
|Pittsburg
|8
|0
|Pontotoc
|9
|0
|Pottawatomie
|25
|3
|Rogers
|24
|0
|Seminole
|6
|1
|Sequoyah
|9
|2
|Stephens
|13
|1
|Texas
|3
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|323
|16
|Wagoner
|67
|4
|Washington
|83
|2
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|1,868
|94
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.
