As of this advisory, there are 1,794 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional eight deaths:
Two in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male over the age of 65.
Two in Osage County, both males older than 65.
One in Creek County, a male older than 65.
One in Garfield County, a female older than 65.
One in Pawnee County, a male older than 65.
One in Pottawatomie County, a female older than 65.
There are 88 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working closely with partners at long term care facilities to ensure proper infection control measures are in place in order to minimize the impact of COVID-19 to residents and staff within the facilities.
In the agency’s daily COVID-19 Executive Order Report, dated April 9, OSDH began releasing race and ethnicity data on COVID-19 positive cases and deaths. The data will be updated daily moving forward here .
Families are encouraged to celebrate the upcoming religious holidays and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
In an effort to reduce the burden on first responders and decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19, the public is reminded to only call 911 for true medical emergencies such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or being incoherent or having bluish lips or face. Those with other concerns should contact a medical provider.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,794
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 20,370
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 22,246
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 428
Deaths 88
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-10 at 7:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 26 2
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 8 0
Canadian 52 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 18 1
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 236 14
Comanche 47 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 6 0
Creek 53 3
Custer 5 0
Delaware 23 0
Dewey 1 0
Garfield 5 1
Garvin 11 0
Grady 11 0
Grant 1 0
Greer 46 4
Jackson 6 0
Jefferson 1 0
Kay 41 3
Kingfisher 5 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 3 0
Lincoln 11 0
Logan 7 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 13 2
McClain 18 0
McCurtain 2 0
McIntosh 1 0
Muskogee 21 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 10 0
Okfuskee 1 0
Oklahoma 413 17
Okmulgee 13 0
Osage 45 7
Ottawa 17 0
Pawnee 26 2
Payne 28 0
Pittsburg 8 0
Pontotoc 9 0
Pottawatomie 25 2
Rogers 23 0
Seminole 6 1
Sequoyah 10 2
Stephens 13 1
Texas 3 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 314 16
Wagoner 65 4
Washington 57 2
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,794 88
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Footnote: As additional information is obtained through the investigation process, today's table includes corrections for Garvin, McClain, and Osage counties which were reduced by one case due to case duplication and residence clarification.
