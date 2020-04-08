As of this advisory, there are 1,524 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional 12 deaths:
Four in Oklahoma County: two males and two females older than 65.
Two in Cleveland County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.
Two in Tulsa County, both males older than 65.
One in Adair County, a female older than 65.
One in Greer County, a female older than 65.
One in Kay County, a male older than 65.
One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.
There are 79 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February; they are not reflected in this report.
The OSDH is coordinating deliveries of testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to county health departments conducting testing sites. Find the list of testing sites here..
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,524
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,479
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 390
Deaths 79
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-08 at 7:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 25 2
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 6 0
Canadian 40 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 16 1
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 212 14
Comanche 44 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 5 0
Creek 47 2
Custer 5 0
Delaware 13 0
Dewey 1 0
Garfield 5 0
Garvin 11 0
Grady 9 0
Grant 1 0
Greer 32 4
Jackson 6 0
Jefferson 1 0
Kay 33 3
Kingfisher 3 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 10 0
Logan 6 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 12 2
McClain 15 0
McCurtain 2 0
McIntosh 1 0
Muskogee 21 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 10 0
Oklahoma 317 15
Okmulgee 11 0
Osage 33 5
Ottawa 15 0
Pawnee 23 1
Payne 24 0
Pittsburg 7 0
Pontotoc 9 0
Pottawatomie 20 1
Rogers 19 0
Seminole 4 1
Sequoyah 10 1
Stephens 11 1
Texas 3 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 293 16
Wagoner 57 4
Washington 45 2
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,524 79
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.