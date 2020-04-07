As of this advisory, there are 1,472 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional 16 deaths:
Six in Tulsa County: a male in the 18-35 age group, a female in 50-64 age group, and three females and a male older than 65.
One in Adair County, a female older than 65.
One in Cherokee County, a female older than 65.
One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
One in Creek County, a male older than 65.
One in Kay County, a female older than 65
One in Mayes County, a male older than 65.
Two in Osage County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male older than 65.
One in Wagoner County, a female older than 65.
One in Washington County, a male older than 65.
There are 67 total deaths in the state.
The Public Health Laboratory at OSDH continues to process the more than 11,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February. Numbers will be added to this daily report once all results are processed through the system.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) coordinated with the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to deliver supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders.
The OSDH is providing information daily via OEM to 911 call centers so that first responders can be notified if an address they are responding to correlates with an address of a patient confirmed with COVID-19. This information is only made available to 911 call centers.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,472
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,436
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 376
Deaths 67
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-07 at 7:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 25 1
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 6 0
Canadian 40 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 16 1
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 203 12
Comanche 42 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 4 0
Creek 47 2
Custer 5 0
Delaware 13 0
Dewey 1 0
Garfield 5 0
Garvin 12 0
Grady 9 0
Grant 1 0
Greer 31 3
Jackson 6 0
Jefferson 1 0
Kay 33 2
Kingfisher 3 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 10 0
Logan 6 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 12 2
McClain 16 0
McCurtain 2 0
McIntosh 2 0
Muskogee 21 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 10 0
Oklahoma 303 11
Okmulgee 11 0
Osage 34 5
Ottawa 14 0
Pawnee 23 1
Payne 24 0
Pittsburg 7 0
Pontotoc 9 0
Pottawatomie 19 1
Rogers 17 0
Seminole 3 1
Sequoyah 10 1
Stephens 11 1
Texas 3 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 273 14
Wagoner 55 3
Washington 43 2
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,472 67
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.