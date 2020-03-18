The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Wednesday a total of 29 Oklahomans have now tested positive for COVID-19, up from 17 on Tuesday.
The agency's call center received more than 1,000 calls Tuesday with more than 155,000 web views on the agency's COVID-19 response site coronavirus.health.ok.gov
A recommendation from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services asks for daycares and child care centers remain open to serve their community, increase sanitization practices and remain vigilant in providing hygiene protocols to children and employees, follow best practices on social distancing and sanitization, and remain flexible while maintaining child safety as the top priority.
State Health Commissioner Gary Cox said Tuesday that more positive cases are expected.
“As we do expand our testing capability we will find more cases and the caseload will grow,” Cox said during a news conference Tuesday with Gov. Kevin Stitt to discuss the state's response to the virus.
Oral Roberts University in Tulsa said an employee of a company the university contracts with for grounds maintenance tested positive for COVID-19. ORU said the man did not interact with students, his co-workers were sent home and the shop where he worked and machinery he worked with has been cleaned.
The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, especially older adults and people with preexisting health problems.
Meanwhile, bars, restaurants and other business in the state's largest cities, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman and Stillwater, are being ordered closed by local officials in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
