OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) began vaccinating its most vulnerable inmate population this morning. ODOC received its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Tuesday, March 9 and immediately began distribution to facilities. Inmates within infirmaries will be the first to receive the vaccine.
This allotment will also allow ODOC to begin vaccinating inmates with co-morbidities as well as those age 65 and over. ODOC anticipates receiving weekly vaccine allocations from the OSDH which medical staff will administer until all inmates who requested the vaccine have received it.
