With the number of COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County more than doubling over a two-month period, McAlester Mayor John Browne asked city councilors about an ordinance to require the wearing of protective facial masks in public to help prevent community spread.
Browne said that on May 14, Pittsburg County had 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over the following month, only four more cases were added, for a total of 43 by June 14.
By Tuesday, July 14, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the county increased to 81.
“It’s more than doubled in two months and nearly doubled in one month,” Browne said.
Browne also noted cases of COVID-19 are climbing both statewide and nationally.
He presented the numbers during a discussion and update Tuesday night at City Hall regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on McAlester. The meeting agenda called for a discussion only on whether to require wearing protective masks in public.
Councilors took no action Tuesday night. Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard and Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens both expressed concerns the city might do by mandating the public to wear masks in public.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith questioned the effectiveness of cloth masks and whether they protect the wearer or others. He also questioned putting a burden on the police department by requiring officers to enforce a mask-wearing ordinance.
New Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright suggested asking people to wear the masks instead of mandating it.
City councilors also heard from McAlester Regional Health Center Dr. Jonathan Rohloff and from MRHC Chief of Staff Dr. John Tedesco phone. Both advocated the wearing of protective face masks.
Regional and Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery addressed the rising number of cases.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe urged wearing the masks in public.
