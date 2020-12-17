Frontline healthcare workers at the McAlester Regional Health Center received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
Dr. Cedric Griffin and Dr. Derek Pourtorkin received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously early Thursday morning.
Griffin said it was important to him as a physician to set an example for the residents of the community.
“I think it’s important that as a physician here in town and this community that I set an example for other patients and for the people that live in this community and to show that this is a safe vaccine,” Griffin said.
Pourtorkin said he hopes with him being a physician and getting the vaccine that it shows people to not be afraid.
“By getting vaccinated myself, hopefully it will show people that its nice and safe and to not be afraid,” Pourtorkin said. “This vaccine is incredibly exciting.”
Enough vaccines for up to 130 frontline healthcare workers at the hospital were available Thursday morning, according to MRHC Compliance Officer Julie Powell.
According to Powell, who is also a registered nurse, said the Pittsburg County Health Department brought 26 vials to the hospital.
“They are getting five doses in each vial,” Powell said. “This vaccine is essential in slowing the COVID trend that we’re seeing.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Pittsburg County had 331 active cases of COVID-19 with a cumulative total of 2,349 cases, 23 deaths and 1,995 assumed recoveries as of Wednesday.
Both Griffin and Pourtorkin said it has been a challenge working in medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been hard seeing how hard its hit our community,” Pourtorki said. “From everyone that’s been stowed away up in our ICU and general medical floor to the amount that we’ve seen in the outpatient side and clinics, it’s been incredibly challenging at times.”
“This pandemic has been pretty crazy for the past nine months. It totally changed how we practiced medicine. How we take care of patients,” Griffin said. “Patients are very sick, so many of them are dying unfortunately. We’re doing everything we can.”
Although a vaccine is being distributed, the first round of inoculations are reserved for frontline healthcare workers, long-term residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, public health staff administering vaccines or processing COVID tests and emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
Griffin said although there is a vaccine, until it is available to the general public, for people to continue following the recommended CDC guidelines.
“Continue to follow social distancing guideline, continue to wear your mask if you go out in public, continue to limit gatherings,” Griffin said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
