McAlester Regional Health Center announced it will temporarily close its urgent care facility starting Friday and continue phasing in non-emergent procedures.
Low patient volume contributed to the decision to indefinitely close the urgent care amid the coronavirus pandemic and the hospital continues precautions as it phases in non-emergent procedures, an MRHC representative said.
Some MRHC urgent care employees will be transferred to the emergency room, ultrasound, and other areas.
MRHC officials did not have an anticipated date to reopen the urgent care facility.
Anyone needing emergency care should call 911 or visit an emergency room. MRHC asks anyone with a COVID-19-related emergency to call ahead of time to the emergency room.
MRHC said anyone seeking urgent care can call 918-421-6960 for a virtual visit, while Southeast Clinic Family Medicine offers walk-in visits and patients can call 918-421-4673 to set an appointment.
Anyone with non-emergency COVID-19 testing concerns can contact the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918-423-1267 or the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic at 918-423-8440.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,618 confirmed positive cases, 2,401 recovered patients, and 222 COVID-19-related deaths as of April 30.
Pittsburg County had 28 positive cases, 17 recovered patients and two deaths as of April 30, according to the OSDH. The agency reported 22 cases, 11 recovered patients and two deaths in the county as of April 23; 14 cases and one death as of April 16; and seven cases and zero deaths as of April 9.
OSDH reported McAlester had 19 cases, 12 recovered patients and two deaths as of April 30; 15 cases, eight recovered patients and two deaths as of April 23; and 10 cases and one death as of April 17 when the agency started reporting by city.
MRHC started on April 24 the first phase of multi-faceted approach to resume elective and non-emergent procedures — prioritizing screening and diagnostic procedures, and other outpatient therapies and treatments.
“We know that many people have delayed seeking care and treatment for non-COVID-19 medical conditions, and it is important for their quality of life to avoid further delays,” MRHC officials said in a prepared statement. “We are contacting patients to schedule those procedures and services. This contact will be made by our medical staff based on patient need, priority and scheduling ability.”
MRHC asked outpatient surgery families or visitors to drop off and pick up patients at the door on the south side of the campus.
Those waiting for an outpatient should remain in their vehicle and a designated family member or friend will receive updates every 30 minutes from the surgery department, according to MRHC.
The hospital will also provide discharge instructions to the person picking up the patient.
Officials said the following COVID-19 procedures will be in place:
•Environmental services crews working around the clock to maintain a clean environment
• Security officers conducting regular rounds to ensure safe and secure ways for patients to receive care
• Continued screening, including temperature assessment of anyone who enters hospital facilities
• Sufficient and continuously monitored supplies of personal protective equipment for hospital staff
• Visitor restrictions for anyone not under special circumstances, which include end-of-life situations, essential patient caregivers and birthing partners.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
