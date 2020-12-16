McAlester Regional Health Center is ready to begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday to frontline hospital workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
Vaccinations are not available for the general public at this time, and an exact time for availability is unknown at this point, public health officials said.
MRHC plans to begin giving the first vaccinations to its COVID-19 caregivers early Thursday morning, said MRHC Administrator David Keith.
The hospital is initially getting a limited amount of the COVID-19 vaccines, said MRHC Infection Preventionist Amy Rember.
“We will get enough to cover our frontline staff,” Rember said.
MRHC is receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two separate vaccinations.
“There are 21 days between shots,” Keith said.
MRHC is not requiring employees to take the vaccination. COVID-19 vaccinations are being given to the hospital’s frontline staff on a voluntary basis.
“It’s an emergency use authorization by the FDA,” Rember noted, referring to the federal Food and Drug Administration’s expedited authorization of a medical product to address the public health emergency.
“We can’t mandate it,” she said.
Based on internal polling, the hospital expects from 40% to 50% of its employees to get the vaccination, beginning with the frontline workers who volunteer to take it.
Those include nurses and physicians, but also other hospital employees who many come into contact with COVID-19 patients at MRHC, such as lab technicians, phlebotomists and members of the housekeeping staff who have to enter COVID-10 patients’ rooms for cleaning.
Keith said the hospital administration and clinical staff are elated to get the first round of the vaccines delivered to MRHC.
“It’s the first step to brining this pandemic to an end,” Keith said.
Rember also expressed her elation.
“It’s exciting news,” she said.
MRHC is among hospitals in the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Region 9. Public health in the nine Southeastern Oklahoma counties is administered by Regional Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery, who is based in McAlester at the Pittsburg County Health Department.
Montgomery said those who get the vaccination should continue to wear masks or other protective facial coverings.
“We still want to social distance,” she said.
This week’s rollout for Phase 1 includes health care providers involved in COVID-19 care, staff and residents at longtime care facilities, and EMS and EMT ambulance personnel.
Phase 2, when it rolls out, includes first responders such as fire and police police department personnel, and hospital workers who did not get the vaccination during the Phase 1 rollout.
Another phase is expected to cover schools and colleges as well as critical infrastructure staff, such as those who keep places such as schools and courthouses and city halls open.
Health officials have a strong indication in regard to how many frontline COVID-19 care workers are interested in taking the vaccination in the Southeastern Oklahoma Region 9.
“We have communicated with all of our hospitals,” Montgomery said. “We have enough to cover Phase 1” for those who are willing to take the vaccination, she said.
While several phases are involved in distributing and administering the COVID-19 vaccinations, Montgomery anticipates going through the phases in a fairly rapid manner.
“We will transition as fast as we can,” she said.
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma told the News-Capital the tribe was expecting to receive the first doses of the vaccine Tuesday through Indian Health Services with frontline healthcare workers being the first to be inoculated. Plans for additional vaccine distribution are in the works, according to the tribe.
