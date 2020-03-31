McAlester Regional Health Center announced the first confirmed COVID-19 patient treated at the facility has been discharged and returned home.
The hospital announced on social media that the patient was discharged and was instructed to remain in isolation at home for 14 days.
"We will continue to monitor the patient over the next few weeks," MRHC said. "MRHC is proud of the excellent care provided by our physicians and healthcare staff."
Hospital officials said the patient was discharged Sunday afternoon. MRHC announced Thursday it received test results for a confirmed positive coronavirus case for a patient in was treating in isolation.
MRHC officials said the hospital was treating the patient in an isolated area that includes negative air pressure rooms that keep persons under investigation away from other patients in the facility.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 481 confirmed positive cases and 17 deaths of COVID-19 statewide as of Monday morning. OSDH provides a daily report with updated COVID-19 numbers around 11 a.m.
As of Monday, the OSDH reported two confirmed cases in Pittsburg County and one in Latimer County.
COVID-19 is a virus that caused a respiratory illness outbreak that started in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, in late-2019 that led to a global pandemic.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath and most patients recover, but the disease can lead to more severe illnesses, according to the OSDH.
Anyone developing a fever, shortness of breath or cough should contact their primary care physician or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (877) 215-8336 or 211 for assistance. Uninsured potential patients can call 211 for community resources.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
