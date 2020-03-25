Temporary furloughs were announced for McAlester Regional Health Center employees.
MRHC CEO David Keith said in a memo released to the public Wednesday night that the temporary furloughs reduced labor hours of certain positions during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The decisions to maintain patient care roles and support positions will ensure the delivery of essential patient care services,” Keith said in the statement. “The executive team and leadership have agreed to salary reductions as part of our contribution to reduction of overall costs.”
Keith did not say how many employees or which positions would be impacted by the furloughs. He also did not say how much the leadership salaries would be reduced.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced this week all non-essential businesses in 19 counties with positive COVID-19 cases must close by the end of Wednesday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 164 COVID-19 cases and five deaths statewide as of Wednesday. Fifty-nine coronavirus patients were hospitalized and 805 patients tested negative across the state, the OSDH reported Wednesday.
Pittsburg County did not have a positive case as of Wednesday, according to the health officials.
The closures were among several actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as numbers continue to increase.
Stitt also banned all gatherings of 10 or more and ordered elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans to stay home until April 30
The order also restricted some businesses and services in the medical field to preserve dwindling medical equipment like gloves, shields and masks. The order ends all visits to nursing homes and care facilities, and restricts elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures for 14 days.
The following is the full memo from Keith:
Dear Community:
McAlester Regional Health Center is implementing measures to ensure its financial stability due to the economic impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The pandemic situation is adversely impacting our revenues and overall financial situation. As a result, immediate and prudent actions are being taken.
Effective March 29, 2020 McAlester Regional Health Center is implementing a temporary furlough, reducing total labor hours of certain positions. The decisions to maintain patient care roles and support positions will ensure the delivery of essential patient care services. The executive team and leadership have agreed to salary reductions as part of our contribution to reduction of overall costs.
The executive team recognizes and appreciates the tremendous sacrifice by everyone in this difficult time.
Sincerely,
David Keith
Chief Executive Officer
