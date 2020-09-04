McAlester Public Schools on Friday announced a positive COVID-19 case at Jefferson Early Childhood Center.
School officials said in a press release that individuals in contact with the person who tested positive have been notified and asked to transition to distance learning. The district is working with the Pittsburg County Health Department to monitor the situation and those individuals will be notified when they can return to campus.
MPS reports COVID-19 cases and numbers of quarantined students and staff on its coronavirus website. The site provides information on the MPS policies, symptoms and prevention tips for COVID-19, the district's current data, and some detail on the contact tracing process.
MPS reported 133 students and staff across the entire district were out due to COVID-19 as of Friday.
Three students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the MPS data. Seven employees and 122 students were being quarantined, the data shows.
The following is the full release from MPS:
McAlester Public Schools has been notified of a positive COVID-19 case at Jefferson Early Childhood Center. We are working in collaboration with the Pittsburg County Health Department. The individuals who have been determined to be a close contact have been notified. These individuals have been asked to go to distance learning until it is determined by the health department that they may return to school. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our staff and students.
