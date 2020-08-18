McAlester Public Schools announced it will limit fan attendance at home activities due to a rise in local coronavirus numbers.
MPS announced the decision Tuesday morning that it will be limiting the number of patrons and fans in attendance at home contests, and will continue to evaluate and adapt as the school year progresses. Athletic Director John Homer said this policy will continue to be evaluated and adapted on a weekly basis.
“This will be how we’re operating next week, and we will reevaluate (attendance) after that,” Homer said.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows Pittsburg County has 437 total cases, 260 assumed recoveries, and four deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday.
OSDH reported the number of active cases in the county was 17 on July 23 and 173 on Monday.
According to a release sent out by the school, due to local COVID-19 numbers, students participating in home activities will be issued a set number of Game Day Passes for each home game for their families. Anyone that has a game day pass will be required to present said pass in order to purchase a ticket and enter the gate.
MPS also announced that admission at all high school and middle school contests will cost $5 with children age five and under are free. However, all will still be required to present a game day pass to enter into a home contest.
The number of passes that will be distributed will vary depending on the maximum number of seats in a particular facility that will allow for proper social distancing. Fans will also be required to wear masks or facial coverings to enter all MPS facilities.
This policy will be reevaluated on a weekly basis to determine if any changes need to be made. Homer said that the decision will be announced with ample time to let fans from both the home and visiting teams will be able to adjust.
“It won’t be on a Friday morning,” Homer said. “We’ve already made the decision for next week, and will announce every week in plenty of time.”
MPS said it appreciates the continued support and patience from parents and fans through the unprecedented decisions it has had to make. And Homer said that all of these protocols and procedures are meant to help prevent the spread while allowing students the opportunity to compete.
“We just want to keep our families safe,” Homer said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.