Support staff at McAlester Public Schools will receive one day of leave for each day of the statewide school closure.
MPS Board of Education members unanimously approved a one-time emergency memo of understanding with the McAlester Educational Support Association to provide an additional day of leave per each day of the statewide closure amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The memo states it will be retroactively effective as of March 23 and remain until June 30 or when district officials determine is it safe to resume operations.
“If we do this, we have protected our support staff up until April 6,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said before a board vote on the matter.
Oklahoma Superintendent of Instruction Joy Hofmeister and the State Board of Education closed school buildings for the remainder of the semester — but tasked districts with implementing distance learning programs to start on April 6.
MPS Board President Vic Wheeler and board members Joy Tribbey, Mike Sossamon and Cameron Fields remotely attended the Friday morning emergency meeting through Zoom — a remote video conferencing service. Hughes, assistant superintendents Don Wise and Chad Gragg, and Lori Few also attended virtually through Zoom from the MPS Central Office.
The first agenda item called for discussion and possible action on three policies related to videoconference regulations for meetings.
Board members unanimously voted to approve the policies.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.