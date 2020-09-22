McAlester city councilors decided to keep in place a mandate requiring people in the city wear a mask or other protective facial covering in public places where social distancing is not being maintained.
City councilors took no vote on an agenda item calling for discussion and possible action on "City Ordinance 2692, Amended, the face mask covering mandate," during the council's Tuesday night meeting held Sept. 22, at City Hall.
Following a brief presentation by McAlester Mayor John Browne, city councilors opted to move on without taking any action on the matter.
"If we take no action, it remains in effect," said Browne.
Browne said now is not the time for the city to remove the mask mandate, with McAlester and Oklahoma both still in the red zone for the spread of COVID-19, according to information from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
"McAlester is seventh in the red zone," Browne said, adding that Pittsburg County is currently listed as a red zone county.
Even taking into account numbers of active COVID-19 cases at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center that skewed McAlester's numbers, Browne maintained that the number is still high.
"Wear a mask — if not for yourself, then for others," Browne said.
Although the the White House Coronavirus Task Force lists McAlester and Pittsburg County in the red zone, the Oklahoma State Department of Health still lists McAlester and Pittsburg County in the lower orange zone.
The matter was placed on the meeting agenda because Browne set the measure to automatically come up for periodic council review during the council's second meeting of every month. Browne said he would like to see the mask-wearing mandate stay in place until the city sees two weeks of consistent declines in the total number of active COVID-19 cases.
McAlester City Councilors Weldon Smith, Ward 1; Cully Stevens, Ward 2; Steve Cox, Ward 3; James Brown, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Zach Prichard, Ward 6, all participated in the meeting.
City councilors voted during an Aug. 20 special meeting to strike a $100 fine for individuals who do not comply with the mask-wearing ordinance, City councilors left intact a $100 fine for businesses or other places of public gatherings or accommodation that don't require employees, patrons, customers or anyone else inside without a medical condition that would exempt them to wear the masks or other protective facial coverings, such as bandannas, gators or similar items.
Business operators or other operators of places of public accommodation face fines of up to $100 a day for not requiring the public to wear masks or other protective facial coverings within their business or other public facilities.
Because of the emergency declaration, the Aug. 20 ordinance became effective immediately upon passage, City Attorney Joe Ervin said at the time.
A previous mask-wearing mandate passed by the city on July 23 by a split vote had been set to go into effect Aug. 23. Most of the members of the public addressing the council at the time strongly opposed the adoption of a mask-wearing mandate, although there were also some who spoke in favor of it.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalestrnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.