McAlester Public Schools has updated its coronavirus response plan for athletics and activities after a recent spike of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.
MPS officials announced the new plan on Friday after receiving the latest information from local and state health officials. Athletic director John Homer said they wanted to make sure they could properly respond to the ever-changing data regarding local coronavirus cases.
“Everything we do is to try to protect the kids,” he said.
MPS has already mandated the use of masks by fans and coaches and players on the sidelines. But now, in addition to those measures, the school has added cancelation, postponement, attendance and social distancing procedures depending on the current threat level in the county.
Using the Oklahoma Department of Education’s threat assessment system, Pittsburg County is currently listed as Orange Level 1. In response, fan capacity at activities and events will be cut down. Students in those activities for both the home and away schools will be allotted a limited number of tickets and those fans will be asked to socially distance in the stands.
“We want our families to be with their kids,” Homer said.
In same cases, fan attendance may be eliminated for certain venues and situations.
Homer said these measures are all meant to properly protect students and prevent possible spread of the virus, while also giving them a chance to move forward with their activities.
Two members of the McAlester High School football program recently tested positive for the virus. Under the protocol set forth by the school in conjunction with the Pittsburg County Health Department, they alongside those who have been in close contact with those individuals will be asked to quarantine away from the public.
The school announced the confirmed tests in a statement released on Friday.
"Today McAlester Public Schools has been notified that members of the McAlester High School football program have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. "We are working in collaboration with the Pittsburg County Health Department. The individuals who have been determined to be a close contact will be contacted by the Health Department. These individuals will be asked to quarantine, we will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our staff and students."
As of Aug. 14, Oklahoma topped 46,897 positive cases — 6,971 active — with 39,282 recoveries and 644 deaths. Locally, Pittsburg County has logged 419 total cases, with 191 active cases, 224 recoveries and four deaths.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
