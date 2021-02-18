State health officials announced school employees can get COVID-19 vaccinations as early as Feb. 22, but some McAlester Public Schools teachers have been getting their shots over the past few weeks.
MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said local teachers have received vaccinations leftover from the Pittsburg County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics each Tuesday at the McAlester Expo Center for eligible patients who set an appointment.
Hughes said he calls it the “minuteman program” because the teachers have to get to the Expo Center quickly.
“We said ‘we’re going to call, we’re going to give you a notice, and you’ve got to be out there in 15 minutes,’” Hughes said.
Hughes said the program has been going for two weeks and other school districts joined the list.
He said county health officials will notify him how many remaining doses are available after the weekly vaccine clinics on Tuesdays at the Expo Center in McAlester. Then Hughes notifies enough teachers to meet health officials at the Expo to receive the vaccine.
Hughes said the program started as a way to ensure vaccine doses don’t go to waste.
“If they don’t use it, they have to throw it away,” Hughes said.
Vaccine doses must be refrigerated and have to thaw prior to being used, McAlester Regional Health Center Vice President T. Shawn Howard told the News-Capital.
Pfizer vaccine doses can stay at room temperature for no more than five days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Montgomery previously told the News-Capital that Moderna doses can last a little longer.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 410,818 total COVID-19 cases, 384,398 assumed recoveries, and 3,959 total deaths — or 22,461 active cases — statewide as of Friday.
Pittsburg County had 4,313 total cases, 4,051 assumed recoveries, and 32 deaths — or 230 active cases — as of Friday.
The program comes as COVID-19 cases have declined at McAlester Public Schools.
MPS tracks and reports COVID-19 cases within the district on a website — https://sites.google.com/mcalester.k12.ok.us/covid-19-information/mps-current-data.
The district reported 11 students and 11 employees testing positive with 182 combined students and staff in quarantine on Feb. 4.
As of Feb. 12, MPS reported two students and one staff member testing positive with 100 total quarantined.
“I’m encouraged,” MPS District Nurse Ruth Rogers said. “We’re progressing.
“I have hope that we will continue the downward trend,” she added.
MPS Board of Education President Joy Tribbey thanked Rogers for her work to help slow community spread of the virus across the district.
“I thank you for staying on top of that i know it’s not an easy job and it changes daily,” Tribbey said.
