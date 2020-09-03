McAlester Public Schools announced Thursday a member of its softball program tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement from the district states students in close contact with the individual who tested positive have been asked to transition to distance learning until further notice from the Pittsburg County Health Department.
MPS Athletic Director John Homer said softball games were canceled for the rest of the week and he will contact the county health department to determine when the program can start playing again.
School officials said they are working with the county health department to continue contact tracing.
The following is the district's full statement Thursday:
"Today McAlester Public Schools was notified that a member of the McAlester High School softball program has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working in collaboration with the Pittsburg County Health Department. The individuals who have been determined to be a close contact will be contacted. These individuals will be asked to go to distance learning until it is determined by the health department that they need to quarantine. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our staff and students."
