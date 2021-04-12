McAlester Public Schools will only require students and staff who test positive for the coronavirus to quarantine for two weeks.
Superintendent Randy Hughes told MPS Board of Education members in Monday’s meeting that the district’s data led to the decision to no longer require a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone exposed to COVID-19 and only those who test positive.
“We feel like with the numbers and where they’re at that only the students who are positive will have to quarantine,” Hughes said.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in January that schools could forgo the mandatory two-week quarantine period for potential COVID-19 exposures if they implement mask-wearing and social distancing policies.
MPS did not follow Stitt’s proposal at the time and continue more stringent policies for COVID-19 exposures.
Hughes said Monday that students around someone who tests positive will be documented and will be sent home if they show COVID-19 symptoms.
Coronavirus data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday shows 440,023 total cases, 9,052 active cases, 6,669 deaths, and 423,402 recoveries across the state.
The state health department announced March 17 it would stop daily updates of county-level data and moved to release it once per week on Wednesdays.
MPS tracks and reports COVID-19 cases in the district on a website — https://sites.google.com/mcalester.k12.ok.us/covid-19-information/mps-current-data.
The district on Monday reported zero staff members and one student testing positive, and zero employees and nine students for a total of 10 out due to COVID-19.
MPS reported as many as 400 students and staff out due to COVID-19 on Dec. 18, 2020 — but the numbers slowly declined after the winter break before the district reported zero out on March 31, 2021.
Hughes thanked teachers, students, and parents for adjusting to COVID-19 protocols and emphasized the importance of staying vigilant against the virus.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
