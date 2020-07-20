McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members unanimously voted to require protective face coverings for the upcoming academic year.
"I think our responsibility is to provide the safest environment," MPS Board President Vic Wheeler said.
Superintendent Randy Hughes said students, staff and parents will be responsible for providing their own protective face coverings.
A parent survey MPS conducted garnered 1,393 responses with 56.7% in favor of faculty and staff being required to wear masks, and 50.6% in favor of students being required to wear masks.
MPS got 276 responses to a staff survey with 57.2% in favor of students wearing masks, and 53.6% in favor of students wearing masks.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 25,433 confirmed cumulative positive COVID-19 cases statewide Monday, including 19,750 recoveries and 5,231 active cases.
OSDH data from Monday shows Pittsburg County has 87 total cases, 69 recoveries, three deaths and 15 active cases.
Oklahoma Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said schools won't reopen for the upcoming year without a statewide mask mandate after the first COVID-19 related pediatric death of a 13-year-old girl, whose family was stationed at Fort Sill.
The Oklahoma State Board of Education has authority to require protective face coverings for all districts and is expected to discuss the issue during its meeting set for Thursday.
Oklahoma's largest teacher's union recently called for stronger action from state leaders to ensure safety as schools reopen for the upcoming year.
Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, said state leaders must provide a plan instead of leaving local leaders to make public safety decisions — some of which don't have the resources to hire nurses.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
