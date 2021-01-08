McAlester Public Schools will implement an A-B schedule next week as part of a plan to return full-time to classrooms on Jan. 19.
The district on Friday released the plan — which calls for a virtual day on Jan. 11, students with last names A-K to attend in-person on Jan. 12-13, and students with last names L-Z to attend in-person Jan. 14-15. MPS will return to classrooms on regular schedule on Jan. 19.
Superintendent Randy Hughes said the plan will help the district better assess its COVID-19 situation and safely transition students and staff into regular attendance.
"We've got to be very safe and very sure of what we're doing and there is no manual, there is nothing to go to that says 'do this,'" Hughes said.
"We want them back but at this time, we feel like this is best thing for our staff and for our students," Hughes said.
Hughes said MPS administrators met Friday morning to discuss concerns and a potential return plan.
He said officials agreed to move toward regular attendance and received advice from local health officials to improve the plan.
"We're going to go back into regular classes — the matter is when," Hughes said of the discussions. "And we felt like by having half the kids, we can social-distance, teachers will be safe, the students will be safe, we're getting face-to-face instruction.
"We've been doing a lot of safety measures from day one and we've been approaching this very seriously," Hughes said.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 320,586 total COVID-19 cases, 280,430 assumed recoveries, and 2,703 deaths — or 37,453 active cases — statewide as of Friday.
OSDH reported 3,379 total cases, 2,914 assumed recoveries, and 25 deaths — or 440 active cases — in Pittsburg County as of Friday.
MPS tracks and reports COVID-19 cases within the district on a website — https://sites.google.com/mcalester.k12.ok.us/covid-19-information/mps-current-data.
The district reported as many as 16 staff and 18 students testing positive on Dec. 18, leading to 400 employees and students in quarantine.
MPS reported nine staff members and 15 students testing positive for COVID-19 as of Jan. 7, with 75 total being quarantined.
The district was originally set to start this semester on Jan. 5 before going virtual due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
According to the return plan, anyone wishing to keep a student on distance learning can contact a school principal.
Masks or facial coverings are still required for anyone to enter an MPS building, per school policy.
"We felt like by doing this this will give us an indication as we're moving forward because we'll get the numbers then by the end of the week," Hughes said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
