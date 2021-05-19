McAlester Public Schools will reinstate its face mask requirement for the next week.
School board members approved a policy adjustment earlier this month to do away with the district's mask requirement if the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 risk level map listed Pittsburg County in the green phase.
But that policy also included enforcing mask requirements if the county was listed in yellow — which it was Wednesday.
OSDH’s weekly map determines each county’s risk level. Counties in the green risk phase have fewer than 1.43 daily new cases per 100,000 population, while yellow risk phase indicates between 1.43 and 14.29 daily new cases. The agency releases the reports every Wednesday.
Pittsburg County was listed in the yellow phase on Wednesday with 1.6 new cases per 100,000.
MPS tracks and reports districtwide coronavirus data on its website.
The district reported zero students or staff testing positive or being quarantined as of Tuesday.
