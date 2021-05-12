McAlester Public Schools will drop its face mask requirement for at least one week.
School board members adjusted the district's mask policy this week to remove its mask mandate if the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 risk level map listed Pittsburg County in the green phase.
OSDH’s weekly map determines each county’s risk level. Counties in the green risk phase have fewer than 1.43 daily new cases per 100,000 population, while yellow risk phase indicates between 1.43 and 14.29 daily new cases. The agency releases the reports every Wednesday.
Pittsburg County was listed in the green phase on Wednesday with 1.3 new cases per 100,000.
MPS tracks and reports districtwide coronavirus data on its website.
The district reported one student tested positive as of Tuesday.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
