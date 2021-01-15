McAlester Public Schools will again implement an A-B schedule next week due to COVID-19 concerns.
The district planned to return in-person before announcing Friday it would continue on an A-B schedule next week while continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation among students and staff.
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day, an observed federal holiday.
The MPS plan states students with last name beginning with A-K will attend on campus Jan. 19-20. Students with last names beginning L-Z will attend on campus Jan. 21-22.
MPS will have regular school hours on each site and will provide bus transportation. The plan states meal pickup will be available.
Superintendent Randy Hughes said last week that an A-B schedule would help officials assess the COVID-19 situation across the district.
He has said that the district wants students back in the classroom, but prioritizes health and safety.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 320,586 total COVID-19 cases, 280,430 assumed recoveries, and 2,703 deaths — or 37,453 active cases — statewide as of Friday.
OSDH reported 3,379 total cases, 2,914 assumed recoveries, and 25 deaths — or 440 active cases — in Pittsburg County as of Friday.
MPS tracks and reports COVID-19 cases within the district on a website — https://sites.google.com/mcalester.k12.ok.us/covid-19-information/mps-current-data.
The district reported as many as 15 staff and 20 students testing positive on Jan. 14, leading to 187 employees and students in quarantine.
According to the return plan, anyone wishing to keep a student on distance learning can contact a school principal.
Masks or facial coverings are still required for anyone to enter an MPS building, per school policy.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
