A mandatory two-week quarantine for potential exposures and other protocols could be reassessed soon as coronavirus numbers decline at McAlester Public Schools.
School officials said they will discuss certain COVID-19 protocols after returning from spring break, scheduled for March 15-19 — but MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said the district will continue putting public health and safety as a priority.
“You don’t sack up the bats until the game’s over,” Hughes told MPS Board of Education members in Monday’s meeting.
Hughes thanked teachers, students, and parents for adjusting to protocols — like masks required to enter district buildings and the two-week quarantine for exposures.
But he emphasized the importance of staying vigilant against the virus to ensure a return some normalcy.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 4,481 total COVID-19 cases, 4,292 assumed recoveries, and 39 deaths — or 150 active cases — as of Monday.
MPS tracks and reports COVID-19 cases within the district on a website — https://sites.google.com/mcalester.k12.ok.us/covid-19-information/mps-current-data.
The district reported one staff member and two students testing positive for COVID-19, plus one employee and 22 students quarantined for a total of 26 out due to the virus on Monday.
MPS reported as many as 400 students and staff out due to COVID-19 on Dec. 18, and more than 100 from Jan. 11 through Feb. 12.
COVID-19 cases reported at MPS dipped below 34 throughout Feb. 15-26 with a slight uptick during the first week of March before Monday’s numbers.
MPS District Nurse Ruth Rogers said she believes the data indicates progress.
“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Rogers said. “We’ll see what happens after spring break.”
School officials said most coronavirus spikes at MPS followed holiday breaks, but hope the data continues to show a decline to allow for mitigation of safety protocols.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced in January that schools following safety protocols like mask-wearing and social distancing could forgo the mandatory two-week quarantine period for potential COVID-19 exposures.
Hughes said at the time that MPS would continue its more stringent policy for COVID-19 exposures.
He told board members Monday that the district could move to follow Stitt’s guidance if numbers stay low after spring break.
“We want school to be an event where kids can come, we can get back to normal and we’re going to have to get back to normal,” Hughes said. “That’s kind of our goal.”
Hughes said officials will take a week after spring break to analyze COVID-19 data prior to having those discussions.
Rogers said most COVID-19 cases at MPS appear to be from outside transmissions with “a very low rate of transmission” between students.
She said about half the district’s total staff chose to get vaccinated.
“And pretty much everyone that has wanted one has gotten one or is getting one this week,” Rogers said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com.
