McAlester’s school nurse said Monday was a record day for COVID-19 cases across the district.
Ruth Rogers told McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members during Monday’s meeting that 23 teachers had to quarantine that day — bringing district totals to 33 staff members and 171 students out due to COVID-19.
“And we have two new cases to contact trace just since I’ve been here tonight,” Rogers told board members, who later voted to approve several precautionary measures.
MPS tracks and reports COVID-19 cases within the district on a website — https://sites.google.com/mcalester.k12.ok.us/covid-19-information/mps-current-data.
Data from Dec. 12 shows 10 staff members and eight students tested positive, while 17 staff and 171 students were quarantined for a total of 206 out across the district.
That was before Rogers reported the record day on Monday to board members.
“Today has definitely been our biggest day,” Rogers said. “We’ve never had this many cases positive or this many staff that are needing to quarantine.”
“I don’t know if we’re going to make it to the end,” MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes told board members.
“But we’re going to try our best because that’s been our word,” Hughes added.
School board members took some precautionary action after the record numbers Monday.
Board members voted to approve a memorandum of agreement with the Pittsburg County Health Department allowing Rogers to provide medical response related to COVDI-19.
The agreement states MPS will work with the Pittsburg county Health Department Local emergency Response Coordinator, participate in Pittsburg County Health Department sponsored training, maintain accurate records of medical countermeasures deployed, and more.
OSDH through the Pittsburg County Health Department agrees to provide training, pre-event planning and technical assistance, ensure delivery/availability of appropriate amount of medical countermeasures, coordinate response, and more.
Both parties agree to maintain patient confidentiality, the partner would not dispense medications or medical countermeasures to the general public, and more.
“That basically just allows me to work under my nursing license and the doctors for the department of health,” Rogers said. “They’ve basically given me an order to do testing if I need to and so I can do that as a nurse.”
The agreement can be terminated by MPS with 60-days’ advance written notice of termination to OSDH. OSDH may terminate the agreement immediately upon written notification if MPS “has or is likely to violate any law, rule regulations or is not in the best interest of the State of Oklahoma” or if the agency is not appropriated sufficient funds.
Employees quarantining without testing positive for COVID-19 were faced with not using sick days after Dec. 31 — but board members voted Monday to approve a policy to allow sick leave in such cases.
EDITOR'S NOTE: O'Hanlon reported remotely on this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.