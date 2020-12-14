McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.