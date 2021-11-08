Teachers and administrators knocked on wood after the McAlester school nurse reported some of the district’s lowest COVID-19 cases prior to board members making face coverings optional.
McAlester Public School board members voted Monday to make the mask requirement optional “but strongly encouraged” after reduced COVID-19 numbers districtwide — allowing Superintendent Randy Hughes to reinstate the requirement if cases spike again.
“I’m extremely proud of the district,” said MPS Board President Joy Tribbey.
“It has not been easy, but we’ve done well,” she added. McAlester’s done well even when we’ve been really high in those numbers.”
Board member Cameron Fields made the motion, board member Rachel Gronwald seconded, and the board unanimously approved. The action only applied to the mask requirement as the rest of the MPS Return To Learn Plan remained the same.
MPS District Nurse Ruth Rogers said the district had 17 total quarantined Monday — with all but two of those out due to community or family exposure. She said MPS data drastically improved over the past few weeks and she felt comfortable making masks optional.
School officials said 322 out of 434 MPS employees were vaccinated — or roughly 74%.
Board members voted in Septemeber to approve a one-time $500 stipend to any employee already vaccinated or who became fully vaccinated. School officials said Hughes is vaccinated and declined the stipend — which is funded through non-recurring federal funds.
Scientific data and many studies show mask wearing helps limit spread of COVID-19.
“Experimental and epidemiological data support community masking to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2,” a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientific briefing states.
